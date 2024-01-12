Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Rises By 120.8%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

NDEKY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $37.88. 5,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

