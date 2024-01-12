Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Rises By 1,225.0%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,225.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

