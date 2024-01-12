Short Interest in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Increases By 149.0%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the December 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Integra Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integra Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Articles

