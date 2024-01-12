Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Rises By 1,100.0%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,126,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,866,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 157.5% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 796,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 487,096 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,479,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FIAC opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Focus Impact Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.