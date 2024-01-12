Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Expands By 950.0%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

About Ferrexpo

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.