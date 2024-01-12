Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Increases By 923.3%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 923.3% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Eltek Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $15.56 on Friday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $91.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of -1.73.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Eltek had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eltek will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eltek Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eltek during the second quarter worth $56,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eltek during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eltek in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eltek by 14,290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eltek by 9.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Further Reading

