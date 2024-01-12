ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Reduced by Bell Bank

Bell Bank trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $720.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $734.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $678.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.29.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

