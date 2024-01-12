Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,713 shares during the period. Sempra comprises approximately 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sempra worth $39,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Sempra by 123.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 108,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,084. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

