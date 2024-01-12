Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,636 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after acquiring an additional 279,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after acquiring an additional 216,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.