Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,969 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $34.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

