Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,266 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 136.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 840.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $1,976,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ROK opened at $305.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.19 and a one year high of $348.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.70.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

