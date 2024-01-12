Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $661,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TRV opened at $194.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $195.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

