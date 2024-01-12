Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE EL opened at $138.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.