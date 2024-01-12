Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.