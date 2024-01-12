Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

