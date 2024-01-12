Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

