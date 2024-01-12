Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 139.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $128.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 141.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

