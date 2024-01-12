Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,389 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.0 %

OKE opened at $70.13 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average is $66.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

