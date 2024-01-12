Robert W. Baird Downgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Underperform

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $190.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.21.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $185.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

