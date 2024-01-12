Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 178 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 262,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.96. The stock had a trading volume of 500,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,195. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

