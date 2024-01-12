Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,298 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $729,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,179,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $165.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

