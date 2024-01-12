Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.22. The company had a trading volume of 474,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,891. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

