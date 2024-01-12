Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.70. 1,527,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,783. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.66 and its 200-day moving average is $434.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.