Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Qualys accounts for about 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Qualys worth $21,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qualys by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,392. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
