Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Qualys accounts for about 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Qualys worth $21,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qualys by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,392. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $191.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.22. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

