Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the December 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 22,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,700. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 151,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

