Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the December 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 22,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,700. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
