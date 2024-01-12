PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Shares of CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Monday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

