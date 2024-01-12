Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 8,679,381 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,973,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679,381 shares during the quarter. Amcor accounts for approximately 2.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $54,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

