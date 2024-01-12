Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $193.10 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,796 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 10.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Linde worth $193,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $405.96 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.66. The stock has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.