Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $48,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

