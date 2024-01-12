Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.53. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.97.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
