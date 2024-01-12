Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 38 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $264.57. 96,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,967. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

