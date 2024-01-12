Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $975,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.3% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $306.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.97%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

