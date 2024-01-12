Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.99. 461,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.72 and its 200-day moving average is $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $433.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

