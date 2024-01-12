Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $426.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.41 and a 200-day moving average of $402.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $431.79.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

