Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,609 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Shares of RTX opened at $86.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

