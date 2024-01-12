Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,182,000 after buying an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $391.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.25. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

