Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $75.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $71.17.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.