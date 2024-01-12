Peoples Bank KS Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Enbridge makes up about 1.2% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

