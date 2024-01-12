Peoples Bank KS Invests $400,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 128.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IWC stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $122.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

