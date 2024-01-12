Peoples Bank KS Invests $294,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 1.0 %

Clorox stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.34.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

