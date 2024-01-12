Peoples Bank KS Invests $190,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

