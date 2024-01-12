Peoples Bank KS Invests $172,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,545 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 225,669 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

