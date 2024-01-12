Peoples Bank KS Acquires New Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WPP in the second quarter worth about $5,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth about $2,866,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the second quarter worth about $3,459,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the second quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WPP in the second quarter worth about $2,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:WPP opened at $47.05 on Friday. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on WPP to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

