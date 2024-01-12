Peoples Bank KS Acquires New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 90.6% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 78.0% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 34.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 292,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $45.85 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

