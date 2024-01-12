PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

