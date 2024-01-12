Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading 3.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $335.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $311.00 and last traded at $310.73. Approximately 1,338,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,483,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.42.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.40 and a 200 day moving average of $255.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

