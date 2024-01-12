OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.81.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
