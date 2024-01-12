OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.81.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

