Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 69.3% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 255,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 114,990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 143,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $87.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

