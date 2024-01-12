Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $236.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

