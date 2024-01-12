Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $426.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $431.79. The company has a market cap of $400.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.90.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

