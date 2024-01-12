Nvwm LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

